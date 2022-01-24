EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    21:22, 24 January 2022

    Kazakhstan remains constantly open to multifaceted cooperation with international community – Kazakh President

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan remains constantly open to multifaceted cooperation with the international community, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wrote on his Twitter account, Kazinform reports.

    «Kazakhstan remains constantly open to multifaceted cooperation with the international community. We will continue to strengthen close ties with partners to benefit our country and our people. Our investment policy of open doors also remains consistent,» reads the Kazakh President’s Twitter post.


