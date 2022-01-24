Kazakhstan remains constantly open to multifaceted cooperation with international community – Kazakh President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan remains constantly open to multifaceted cooperation with the international community, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wrote on his Twitter account, Kazinform reports.

«Kazakhstan remains constantly open to multifaceted cooperation with the international community. We will continue to strengthen close ties with partners to benefit our country and our people. Our investment policy of open doors also remains consistent,» reads the Kazakh President’s Twitter post.