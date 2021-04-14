Kazakhstan remains in high COVID-19 risk zone over 14 days

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstan has been remaining in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’ over 14 days in a row,» 1st Vice Minister of Healthcare of Kazakhstan Marat Shoranov said.

«More than 270,000 new coronavirus-positive cases, above 51,000 coronavirus-negative cases were recorded in Kazakhstan as of April 14. 8 regions of Kazakhstan are still in the ‘red zone’,» he added.

Besides, Almaty and Nur-Sultan cities have moved to the ‘red zone’ a month ago. The health situation is getting worse the countrywide. Since April there were recorded 29,200 cases that is 2.8 times more as compared to the same period of March. All regions but for Kostanay, Pavlodar and North Kazakhstan regions report a surge in new coronavirus cases. 60% of cases fall on Nur-Sultan and Almaty cities as well as Almaty region.