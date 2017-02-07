Kazakhstan remains one of the leaders in Unviersiade medal tally

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan has retained the 2nd place in the overall medal tally after Day 9 of the 28th Winter Universiade in Almaty city today, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Kazakh athletes bagged five medals, including one ‘gold'.



Biathletes Galina Vishnevskaya, Roman Yeryomin and Anton Pantov collected gold, silver and bronze respectively. Skier Anna Shevchenko, short track speed skater Denis Nikisha, Ladies and Men's short track teams all hauled bronze.



So far, Team Kazakhstan earned 34 medals, including 11 gold, 7 silver and 16 bronze. Russia tops the medal standings with 68 medals (27-26-15). Coming in third is South Korea with 21 medals (11- 5-5).