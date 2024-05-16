Kazakhstan remains reliable partner of China, President Tokayev

The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, received Vice Premier of the State Council of China Liu Guozhong, who arrived for an official visit to Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency reports quoting the Akorda press service.

The parties focused on the current state and prospects for the development of the Kazakhstan-Chinese strategic partnership, the development of the agreements concluded by Presidents Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Xi Jinping.

Photo credit: akorda.kz

The President said China was and remains a reliable partner of China. The country’s priority is to bring bilateral relations with China to a brand-new level.

As stated there, China is the top trade and economic partner of Kazakhstan. In 2023 the commodity turnover hit a record of 40 billion US dollars.

In his turn, Liu Guozhong noted positive dynamics in the development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and China.

During the meeting the parties debated prospects for the strengthening of cooperation in trade, investments, agriculture, transport and logistics, energy and tourism, cultural and humanitarian relations.