Kazakhstan remains unexplored country for most Chinese people - media (PHOTOS)

BEIJING. KAZINFORM Kazinform offers its readers an article about Kazakhstan by Lian Tsian published in Chinese National Geography magazine.

In the article entitled Kazakhstan is the Central Asian empire maintaining good relations with all countries the author notes that Kazakhstan remains an unexplored country for most Chinese people.

Namely in Kazakhstan Chinese leadership initiated its "Silk Road Economic Belt" strategy. The most interesting is that Kazakhstan has an amazing ability to achieve success at the international arena while maintaining fruitful relations with the major empires of the world," the author writes.

According to the author, the majority of the Chinese people learnt about Kazakhstan only when it claimed to host the Winter Olympic Games in 2022. "Beijing won a narrow victory over Almaty," the article reads.

Kazakhstan is unanimously recognized as an "anchor" of stability in Central Asia and in fact it turned into a regional leader enjoying political stability, harmonious inter-ethnic relations, long-standing and fast economic growth and per capita GDP exceeding 13 thousand U.S. dollars to date. "In fact, Kazakhstan's success is a result of excellently-balanced foreign policy (...) Kazakhstan managed to reach such results due to its unique geopolitical location (...) Kazakhstan is a leading Central Asian country ensuring economic rise and political stability, which is inextricably linked to Nursultan Nazarbayev's philosophy of harmonious inter-ethnic relations and appropriate policy," the author says.

The article reminds that N.Nazarbayev was appointed First Secretary of the KazSSR Cabinet of Ministers in 1984. In 1991 he won the presidential elections. Since gaining independence in 1991, the nation of Kazakhstan has always backed its leader. "His policy is based on the economic miracle of Sungapore engineered by Lee Kuan Yew. In 2010 Nazarbayev was awarded the title of the Leader of the Nation. In 1997 he ordered to shift the capital city from Almaty to Astana, the most powerful city in Central Asian region."

The author says that in 1994 Kazakhstan initiated the Eurasian integration processes, which resulted in establishment of the Eurasian Economic Union.

"Unlike other CA countries, Kazakhstan has been pursuing step-by-step and balanced foreign policy: Kazakhstan is a strategic partner both for Russia and China, and it maintains good relations with the western countries," the author stresses.

The author introduces Kazakhstan as the country with beautiful nature and rich mineral resources. "This is a vast landlocked country occupying the area of 2 mln 700 thousand square meters. Its population is 17 mln people," he says.

As the author states Kazakhstan has started playing an active role at the global arena. "After Russia Kazakhstan has become the second economy in the CIS, one of the 5 most rapidly developing countries of the world. Kazakhstan won its bid for the EXPO-2017 host country and joined the World Trade Organization in 2015. In 2013 the per capita GDP reached 13,000 U.S. dollars. Kazakhstan ranks the 32nd in the Global Competitiveness Report. Its new ambitious goal now is to join the most developed countries of the world by 2050."