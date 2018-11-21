Kazakhstan removed barriers in trade with CA, Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has stated today that Kazakhstan removed curbs in trade with Central Asian countries.

"March this year Astana held the first consultative meeting, involving Heads of State of Central Asia, that gave an impetus to interregional cooperation. Within the shortest time period Central Asian leaders held bilateral meetings. We have revoked bilateral trade barriers. Uzbekistan has settled border issues with its neighbors," the Head of State said today in Astana.



The President brought into focus rise in commodity turnover between the countries of Central Asia.



"You see the increase in volumes along with boost in confidence between the neighboring countries. The countries improved transport relations, launch new air and railway routes, hold interregional forums," the Head of State said.