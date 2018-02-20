EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    08:39, 20 February 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan renders $3.9 mln in humanitarian aid to Tajikistan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM On Monday, Kazakhstan's Ambassador to Tajikistan Nurlan Seitimov took part in the official humanitarian aid handover ceremony to the Tajik side, Kazinform refers to the country's Foreign Office.

    According to the Kazakh MFA, the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan approved allocation of $3.9 million to Tajikistan for the delivery of 10,000 tons of fuel oil.

    The Ambassador handed the certificate for the cargo to the Deputy Director of the Agency for State Material Reserves under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan Sohibjon Ziyodulloev.

    Tajikistan Kazakhstan Diplomacy
