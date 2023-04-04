EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:57, 04 April 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan renominates Justice Minister

    None
    Photo: gov.kz
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Head of State decreed to appoint Azamat Yeskarayev as the Justice Minister of Kazakhstan, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.

    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Appointments, dismissals Appointments
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!