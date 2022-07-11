Kazakhstan reopens 12 checkpoints at borders with Russia and Uzbekistan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The interdepartmental commission for the non-spread of COVID-19 decided to remove the restrictions on the operation of 12 checkpoints at borders with Russia and Uzbekistan, Kazinform cites the commission's Telegram channel.

Following the Kazakh government's order, checkpoints at the border with Russia, including Kandybai, Akbalshyk, Kyzyl Zhar, Naiza, Zhzkent, Baitanat, Koyanbai, Orda, Shagan, and Karashatau) and Tselinniy and Syrdarya checkpoints bordering Uzbekistan are to resume operations starting from July 12, 2022.

The health ministry recommends getting vaccines against the coronavirus infection to prevent imported cases and the spread of COVID-19 within the country.



