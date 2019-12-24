Kazakhstan replaces captain of national men’s tennis team

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Yuri Shchukin is set to replace Dias Doskarayev as the captain of Team Kazakhstan as per the decision of President of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation Bulat Utemuratov, Kazinform has learnt from the KTF’s Facebook page.

Dias Doskarayev who has headed the Kazakh side for the past seven years will focus on his role as the Vice President of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

Shchukin will make his debut as the captain at the Davis Cup Finals in the Kazakh capital when Team Kazakhstan will host the Netherlands on March 6-7, 2020. Shchukin is no stranger to the Davis Cup as he played for Team Kazakhstan on many occasions. For the past six years he was mainly engaged in coaching activities.