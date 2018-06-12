Kazakhstan replaces Commissioner for Children's Rights

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Commissioner for Children's Rights in the Republic of Kazakhstan has been replaced, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

"By the Head of State's executive decree, Saule Aitpayeva has been appointed as the Commissioner for Children's Rights in the Republic of Kazakhstan," the report said.

Zagipa Baliyeva has been relieved of her post as the Commissioner for Children's Rights in the Republic of Kazakhstan by another executive order of the Head of State.

Newly-appointed Saule Aitpayeva was born on May 22, 1960. She graduated from the Sverdlovsk Law Institute with a degree in Law. She chaired the Committee on Legal Statistics and Special Records of the General Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Kazakhstan and held other key positions of the General Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



In July 2017, she was a senator within the Kazakh Parliament, and a member of the Committee on the Constitutional Legislation, the Judicial System and Law Enforcement Agencies.

Ms. Aitpayeva has been awarded the Order of Glory Class II, the Medal For Distinguished Labour, the badge of the Honored Worker of the Prosecutor's Office, the badge of the Honored Citizen of Akmola region.

Her grade rank is the State Counselor of Justice Class 3, General.