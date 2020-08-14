Kazakhstan reported 476 COVID-19 cases in past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 476 more COVID-19 cases, including 184 asymptomatic ones, have been spotted in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, Kazinform reports citing coronavirus2020.kz.

The new COVID-19 cases as well as asymptomatic cases by city/region as follows: 66/8 in Nur-Sultan city, 40/9 in Almaty city, 3/3 in Shymkent city, 21/11 in Akmola region, 9/5 in Aktobe region, 18/10 in Almaty region, 15/11 in Atyrau region, 97/30 in East Kazakhstan region, 16/10 in Zhambyl region, 32/19 in West Kazakhstan region, 44/18 in Karaganda region, 27/6 in Kostanay region, 8/5 in Kyzylorda region, 13/13 in Mangistau region, 11/1 – in Pavlodar region, 30/6 in North Kazakhstan region, and 26/19 in Turkestan region, bringing the total COVID-19 caseload in the country to 101,848.