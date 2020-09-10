Kazakhstan reported 86 new COVID-19 infections in past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 86 new COVID-19 cases have been spotted across Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

The new COVID-19 cases by city/region: 13 in Nur-Sultan city, 11 in Almaty city, 4 in Akmola region, 5 in Almaty region, 8 in Atyrau region, 17 in East Kazakhstan region, 2 in Zhambyl region, 2 in West Kazakhstan region, 8 in Karaganda region, 2 in Kostanay region, 2 in Mangistau region, 3 – in Pavlodar region, 5 in North Kazakhstan region, and 4 in Turkestan region, bringing the total COVID-19 caseload in the country to 106,584.