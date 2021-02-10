Kazakhstan reports 1,053 COVID-19 cases over past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,053 fresh COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Kazakhstan over the past day, pushing the total caseload to 198,086, Kazinform cites the official Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on preventing the spread of the coronavirus infection.

The highest number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases has been recorded in Pavlodar region – 195, followed by Nur-Sultan city with 138. Akmola region has reported the third highest number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases – 95.

91 fresh COVID-19 cases have been reported in Almaty city, 84 in West Kazakhstan region, 81 in Kostanay region, 78 in East Kazakhstan region, 69 in Karaganda region, 68 in North Kazakhstan region, 49 in Atyrau region, 48 in Almaty region, 17 in Shymkent city, 14 in Aktobe region, 10 in Zhambyl region, nine in Kyzylorda region, six in Turkestan region, and one in Mangistau region.

The country’s total COVID-19 cases stand at 198,086.