Kazakhstan reports 1,186 new COVID-19 cases
According to the updated statistics, Pavlodar region remains the leader in terms of number of fresh daily infections with 225 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in the past 24 hours. Coming in second is Akmola region with 164 new COVID-19 cases.
After a short break, the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, again recorded three-digit number of new COVID-19 cases – 120. Almaty city registered the fourth highest number of fresh daily infections – 112.
88 new COVID-19 cases were added in West Kazakhstan region, 83 – in Kostanay region, 79 – in Karaganda region, 71 – in Almaty region, 64 – in East Kazakhstan region, 64 – in North Kazakhstan region, 44 – in Atyrau region, 22 – in Zhambyl region, 17 – in Mangistau region, 12 – in Aktobe region, 9 – in Shymkent city, 9 – in Turkestan region, and 3 – in Kyzylorda region.