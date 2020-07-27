09:56, 27 July 2020 | GMT +6
Kazakhstan reports 1,402 coronavirus-infected patients over past day
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Over the past day Kazakhstan has registered 1,402 cases of coronavirus infection including 589 symptom-free cases, Kazinform reports referring to a special website coronavirus2020.kz.
Coronavirus-infected patients registered in the regions (total/ asymptomatic):
Nur-Sultan city - 292/105
Almaty city - 221/122
Shymkent city - 54/5
Akmola region - 56/32
Aktobe region - 25/11
Almaty region - 38/30
Atyrau region - 37/31
East Kazakhstan region - 171/69
Zhambyl region - 52/26
West Kazakhstan region - 88/50
Karaganda region - 106/40
Kostanay region - 58/23
Kyzylorda region - 8/4
Mangistau region - 45/13
Pavlodar region - 54/13
North Kazakhstan region - 74/7
Turkestan region - 23/8
To date, 83,122 cases of coronavirus infection are detected in the country.