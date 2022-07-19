Kazakhstan reports 1,450 new COVID-19 cases in 24h

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 1,450 new coronavirus cases have been reported across Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, which raises the country’s COVID-19 tally to 1,319,494, Kazinform has learned from the interdepartmental commission for the prevention of COVID-19 spread.

Of them, 502 are in Nur-Sultan, 589 – in Almaty, 31 – in Shymkent, 24 – in Akmola region, 4 – in Aktobe region, 69 – in Almaty region, 43 – in Zhetysu region, 32 – in Atyrau region, 6 – in East Kazakhstan region, 2 – in Abai region, 51 – in Zhambyl region, 5 – in East Kazakhstan region, 40 – in Karaganda region, 13 – in Ulytau region, 2 – in Kostanay region, 13 – in Kyzylorda region, 6 – in Mangistau region, 11 – in Pavlodar region, 2 – in North Kazakhstan region, and 5 – in Turkistan region.



