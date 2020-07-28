Kazakhstan reports 1,526 new coronavirus cases, 84, 648 in total

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Over the past day Kazakhstan has registered 1,526 cases of coronavirus infection including 656 symptom-free cases, Kazinform reports referring to a special website coronavirus2020.kz.

Coronavirus-infected patients registered in the regions (total: asymptomatic):

Nur-Sultan city - 250/82

Almaty city - 221/122

Shymkent city - 253/110

Akmola region - 52/23

Aktobe region - 11/3

Almaty region - 85/47

Atyrau region - 65/46

East Kazakhstan region - 179/69

Zhambyl region - 51/31

West Kazakhstan region - 86/48

Karaganda region - 118/41

Kostanay region - 63/42

Kyzylorda region - 69/31

Mangistau region - 44/7

Pavlodar region - 57/23

North Kazakhstan region - 70/6

Turkestan region - 48/27

To date, 84,648 cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in the country.