08:19, 28 July 2020 | GMT +6
Kazakhstan reports 1,526 new coronavirus cases, 84, 648 in total
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Over the past day Kazakhstan has registered 1,526 cases of coronavirus infection including 656 symptom-free cases, Kazinform reports referring to a special website coronavirus2020.kz.
Coronavirus-infected patients registered in the regions (total: asymptomatic):
Nur-Sultan city - 250/82
Almaty city - 221/122
Shymkent city - 253/110
Akmola region - 52/23
Aktobe region - 11/3
Almaty region - 85/47
Atyrau region - 65/46
East Kazakhstan region - 179/69
Zhambyl region - 51/31
West Kazakhstan region - 86/48
Karaganda region - 118/41
Kostanay region - 63/42
Kyzylorda region - 69/31
Mangistau region - 44/7
Pavlodar region - 57/23
North Kazakhstan region - 70/6
Turkestan region - 48/27
To date, 84,648 cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in the country.