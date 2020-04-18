Kazakhstan reports 1,546 coronavirus cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of 10:50 p.m. April 17 the number of coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan grew by 48 to stand at 1,546, coronavirus2020.kz reports.

Out of which 346 cases were recorded in Kazakh capital, 495 in Almaty, 87 in Karaganda region, 81 in Akmola region, 72 in Atyrau region, 54 in Zhambyl region, 46 in Shymkent, 8 in East Kazakhstan, 37 in Almaty region, 23 in Aktobe region, 29 in North Kazakhstan, 15 in Pavlodar region, 143 in Kyzylorda region, 33 in West Kazakhstan, 56 in Turkestan region, 9 in Kostanay region.