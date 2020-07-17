EN
    09:46, 17 July 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan reports 1,707 coronavirus-infected patients over past day

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Over the past day Kazakhstan has registered 1,707 patients diagnosed with coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports referring to a special website coronavirus2020.kz.

    Coronavirus-infected patients registered in the regions:

    Nur-Sultan city – 214,

    Almaty city – 282,

    Shymkent city – 55,

    Akmola region – 45,

    Aktobe region – 51,

    Almaty region – 57,

    Atyrau region – 181,

    East Kazakhstan region – 130,

    Zhambyl region – 89,

    West Kazakhstan region – 108,

    Karaganda region – 128,

    Kostanay region – 53,

    Kyzylorda region – 93,

    Mangystau region – 53,

    Pavlodar region – 83,

    North Kazakhstan region – 65,

    Turkestan region – 20,

    To date, 66,895 cases of coronavirus infection are detected in the country.


