Kazakhstan reports 1,707 coronavirus-infected patients over past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Over the past day Kazakhstan has registered 1,707 patients diagnosed with coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports referring to a special website coronavirus2020.kz.

Coronavirus-infected patients registered in the regions:

Nur-Sultan city – 214,

Almaty city – 282,

Shymkent city – 55,

Akmola region – 45,

Aktobe region – 51,

Almaty region – 57,

Atyrau region – 181,

East Kazakhstan region – 130,

Zhambyl region – 89,

West Kazakhstan region – 108,

Karaganda region – 128,

Kostanay region – 53,

Kyzylorda region – 93,

Mangystau region – 53,

Pavlodar region – 83,

North Kazakhstan region – 65,

Turkestan region – 20,

To date, 66,895 cases of coronavirus infection are detected in the country.