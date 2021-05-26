EN
    08:39, 26 May 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan reports 1,739 new COVID-19 cases

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,739 fresh confirmed COVID-19 cases have been recorded across Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

    The biggest number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases has been reported in Karaganda region – 319. Almaty city follows with 310 cases. Nur-Sultan city is third – 293.

    130 have been infected with COVID-19 in Akmola region in the past 24 hours.

    Almaty region has reported 96 fresh daily COVID-19 cases, West Kazakhstan, Pavlodar regions – 87 each, East Kazakhstan region – 75, Atyrau region – 64, Shymkent city – 62, Mangistau region – 46, Kostanay region – 40, North Kazakhstan region – 39, Aktobe region – 36, Turkestan region – 24, Zhambyl region – 21, and Kyzylorda region – 10.

    The country’s total COVID-19 caseload stands at 378,311.

