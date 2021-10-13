Kazakhstan reports 1,958 daily COVID-19 recoveries

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,958 people have defeated the coronavirus infection in the country over the past day, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Almaty city has seen the biggest triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries – 594. East Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions are second and third in terms of the highest number of daily COVID-19 recoveries – 191 and 182, respectively.

Triple-digit COVID-19 recoveries have also been reported in Shymkent city – 150, Karaganda region – 139, North Kazakhstan region – 133, Aktobe region – 116, Pavlodar region – 105, and Nur-Sultan city – 104.

66 fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries have been logged in Atyrau region, 49 in Akmola region, 45 in Kyzylorda region, 24 in Almaty region, 23 in Zhambyl region, 14 in West Kazakhstan region, 13 in Turkestan region, and 10 in Mangistau region.

Kazakhstan has so far reported 850,849 coronavirus recovered cases.