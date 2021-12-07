Kazakhstan reports 10 daily COVID-19 and pneumonia deaths

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Healthcare Ministry released the updated daily COVID-19 and COVID-19-like pneumonia death rates across the country, Kazinform reports.

According to the Ministry, six people have died of the coronavirus infection and four of COVID-19-like pneumonia in the country in the past 24 hours.

Notably, Kazakhstan has registered 545 cases of and 1,165 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.