    09:07, 03 February 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan reports 100 new coronavirus and COVID-like pneumonia cases

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM 91 new coronavirus cases have been registered in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours. Nine more people have been diagnosed with COVID-like pneumonia, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the Ministry of Healthcare.

    A day before, the Ministry reported about 62 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

    Since the pandemic onset (March 13, 2020), the country’s total tally of confirmed coronavirus cases has made 1,406,070.

    90,717 people have had COVID-like pneumonia symptoms.


