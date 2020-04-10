EN
    20:26, 10 April 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan reports 10th COVID-19 death

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The 10th patient has died from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, this time in Almaty city, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    6 new cases of the COVID-19 have been registered countrywide.

    1 new case was detected in Almaty city, 1 new case in Pavlodar region, 2 new cases in Atyrau region, 1 new case in Kyzylorda region, and 1 new case in Turkestan region.

    The total number of the people infected with COVID-19 climbed to 808 cases. The biggest number of the coronavirus cases – 226 – has been registered in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan.

    64 people successfully recovered from the coronavirus infection across Kazakhstan.


