Kazakhstan reports 11,882 recoveries from coronavirus

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 297 more coronavirus-infected patients have recovered in Kazakhstan, coronavirus2020.kz reports.

The number of people who have been discharged from hospitals has totaled 11,882, including

2,577 in Nur-Sultan city,

2,178 in Almaty city,

632 in Shymkent city,

184 in Akmola region,

382 in Aktobe region,

544 in Almaty region,

1,191 in Atyrau region,

172 in East Kazakhstan region,

424 in Zhambyl region,

835 in West Kazakhstan region,

1,007 in Karaganda region,

205 in Kostanay region,

550 in Kyzylorda region,

344 in Mangistau region,

286 in Pavlodar region,

59 in North Kazakhstan region,

312 in Turkestan region.

In total, 18,765 cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in Kazakhstan. The novel virus killed 134 people in the country.