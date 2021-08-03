Kazakhstan reports 110 fresh daily COVID-19 deaths

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 110 people have died of the coronavirus infection in the country in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan.

Of the total number of daily COVID-19 fatalities, 17 have been reported in Nur-Sultan city, 17 in Shymkent city, 15 in Karaganda region, 12 in Akmola region, and 11 in Almaty city.

Seven have died of the coronavirus infection in West Kazakhstan region, six in Pavlodar region, four in Almaty region, four in Atyrau region, four in Mangistau region, three in Aktobe region, three in Kostanay region, three in Kyzylorda region, two in Turkestan region, and one in Zhambyl region as well as North Kazakhstan region.

Notably, Kazakhstan has reported 16 daily pneumonia deaths.