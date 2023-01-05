EN
    09:18, 05 January 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan reports 115 new COVID-19 cases

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM 2,447 people are getting treatment for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan as of January 5. Of them, 305 patients are receiving hospital treatment, and 2,142 patients are at home care, Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Healthcare.

    The condition of 14 patients is evaluated as serious, four patients are critically ill, and two more patients are on life support.

    115 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours.


