EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:15, 01 January 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan reports 117 cases of COVID-19-like pneumonia

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with coronavirus-like signs has affected 117 in Kazakhstan over the past day, Kazinform cites coronavirus.2020.kz.

    4 deaths and 84 recoveries from COVID-19-like pneumonia have also been reported in the country over the past day.

    Since August 1, 2020 Kazakhstan has reported 45,840 COVID-19-like pneumonia cases. 503 people have succumbed to and 33,167 have recovered from it.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!