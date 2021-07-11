EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:19, 11 July 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan reports 118 daily cases of COVID-19-like pneumonia

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 118 people have been affected by pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs in Kazakhstan over the past day, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

    Three people have died of and 60 recovered from the COVID-19-like pneumonia in the country in the past 24 hours.

    The country’s total COVID-19-like pneumonia tally stands 57,860. Those died of and recovered from the disease number 1,029 and 52,923 across the country.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!