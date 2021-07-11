Kazakhstan reports 118 daily cases of COVID-19-like pneumonia

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 118 people have been affected by pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs in Kazakhstan over the past day, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Three people have died of and 60 recovered from the COVID-19-like pneumonia in the country in the past 24 hours.

The country’s total COVID-19-like pneumonia tally stands 57,860. Those died of and recovered from the disease number 1,029 and 52,923 across the country.