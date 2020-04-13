Kazakhstan reports 11th coronavirus death

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – One person died of the coronavirus infection in East Kazakhstan region, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram Channel of coronavirus2020.kz.

The coronavirus infection claimed the life of the patient born in 1979.

There are 972 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan, including 253 cases in Nur-Sultan, 172 cases in Almaty city, 76 cases in Karaganda region, 71 cases in Akmola region, 59 cases in Atyrau region, 46 cases in Zhambyl region, 38 cases in Shymkent city, 6 cases in East Kazakhstan region, 21 cases in Almaty region, 11 cases in Aktobe region, 25 cases in North Kazakhstan region, 10 case in Pavlodar region, 10 cases in Mangistau region, 119 cases in Kyzylorda region, 9 cases in West Kazakhstan region, 43 cases in Turkestan region, and 3 cases in Kostanay region.

99 people were released after full recovery from the coronavirus countrywide.