Kazakhstan reports 12 daily cases of COVID-19-like pneumonia

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 12 cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

15 people have died of and eight recovered from the COVID-19-like pneumonia in the country in the past 24 hours.

Nationwide, COVID-19-like pneumonia cases have totaled 71,304. The number of COVID-19-like pneumonia recovered cases has reached 59,132 in the country. The COVID-19-like pneumonia death toll stands at 4,587.

Notably, Kazakhstan has added 3,583 cases of and 6,362 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.