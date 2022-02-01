Kazakhstan reports 13 daily cases of COVID-19-like pneumonia

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 13 cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Two people have died of and 23 people have recovered from the COVID-19-like pneumonia in the country in the past 24 hours.

Kazakhstan’s COVID-19-like pneumonia caseload stands at 86,339. Those killed by the disease number 5,268. So far, the country has reported 79,739 COVID-19-like pneumonia recoveries.

Notably, Kazakhstan has registered 5,466 cases of and 15,816 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.