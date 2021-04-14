Kazakhstan reports 130 cases of COVID-19-like pneumonia in past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 130 daily cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs have been reported in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Over the past day, five deaths and 101 recoveries from COVID-19-like pneumonia have also been reported nationwide.

Since August 1, 2020, Kazakhstan has reported a total of 51,539 COVID-19-like pneumonia cases. 50,304 recovered and 736 died from the disease in the country.