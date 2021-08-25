Kazakhstan reports 131 COVID-19 fatalities over past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has posted 131 daily fatalities caused by the coronavirus infection, Kazinform cites the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan.

The biggest number of daily COVID-19 fatalities has been reported in Almaty city – 30. Shymkent city is second with 17 daily COVID-19 deaths. Karaganda region has posted the third highest number of COVID-19 deaths – 13.

12 more have died of the coronavirus infection in Nur-Sultan city, eight in Akmola region, eight in Atyrau region, and eight in Mangistau region.

As earlier reported Kazakhstan has reported 26 daily COVID-19-like pneumonia fatalities.

Notably, Kazakhstan has added 6,040 fresh daily cases of the coronavirus infection. 8,501 people have beaten the coronavirus infection in the country over the past day.