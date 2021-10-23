Kazakhstan reports 136 daily cases of COVID-19-like pneumonia

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 136 cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Six people have died of and 202 recovered from the COVID-19-like pneumonia in the country in the past 24 hours.

Nationwide, COVID-19-like pneumonia cases have totaled 78,596. The number of COVID-19-like pneumonia recovered cases has reached 67,416 in the country. The COVID-19-like pneumonia death toll stands at 4,998.

Notably, the country has logged 1,732 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. 1,979 more Kazakhstanis have made full recoveries from the virus.