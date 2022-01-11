Kazakhstan reports 14 daily cases of COVID-19-like pneumonia

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 14 cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

20 people have recovered from the COVID-19-like pneumonia in the country in the past 24 hours.

Kazakhstan’s COVID-19-like pneumonia caseload stands at 84,334. Those killed by the disease number 5,224. So far, the country has reported 77,264 COVID-19-like pneumonia recoveries.

Notably, the country has logged 2,216 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. 547 more Kazakhstanis have made full recoveries from the virus.