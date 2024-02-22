EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:52, 22 February 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan reports 14% decline in measles cases in February

    Measles cases
    Photo credit: Pixabay

    The situation with measles cases has been stabilizing in Kazakhstan, the country’s vice health minister – chief medical officer Aizhan Yessmagambetova said, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    The measles incidence is 16% down in February compared to last December. The growth in measles cases is only observed in Karaganda region, said Yessmagambetova on the sidelines of the Senate.

    According to her, measles cases are on decline or stable in other regions of the country.

    The vice minister added that there has been a 7% decline in weekly measles cases in the country.

    Tags:
    Measles Kazakhstan Regions Healthcare
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Author
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!