Kazakhstan reports 14% decline in measles cases in February

The situation with measles cases has been stabilizing in Kazakhstan, the country’s vice health minister – chief medical officer Aizhan Yessmagambetova said, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

The measles incidence is 16% down in February compared to last December. The growth in measles cases is only observed in Karaganda region, said Yessmagambetova on the sidelines of the Senate.

According to her, measles cases are on decline or stable in other regions of the country.

The vice minister added that there has been a 7% decline in weekly measles cases in the country.