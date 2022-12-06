EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:38, 06 December 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan reports 140 new coronavirus cases , 191 getting hospital treatment

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM A total of 1,374 people are being treated in Kazakhstan for the coronavirus infection, Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Healthcare.

    191 patients are in hospitals, and 1,183 are at home care. The condition of five patients is estimated as serious, three patients are critically ill and four more patients are on life support.

    140 new COVID-19 cases have been registered across Kazakhstan as of December 5, 2022.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Coronavirus Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!