Kazakhstan reports 147 daily cases of COVID-19-like pneumonia

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 147 cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Four people have died of and 293 recovered from the COVID-19-like pneumonia in the country in the past 24 hours.

Nationwide, COVID-19-like pneumonia cases have totaled 81,722. The number of COVID-19-like pneumonia recovered cases has reached 72,202 in the country. The COVID-19-like pneumonia death toll stands at 5,108.

Notably, the country has logged 1,125 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. 1,554 more Kazakhstanis have made full recoveries from the virus.