Kazakhstan reports 150 new COVID-19 cases, 394 recoveries

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 150 new COVID-19 cases have been detected in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform learned from the Committee for Sanitary and Epidemiological Control.

Of them, 29 – in Nur-Sultan, 16 – in Almaty, 1 – in Abai region, 24 – in Akmola region, 6 – in Aktobe region, 3 – in Atyrau region, 2 – in East Kazakhstan region, 1 – in Zhetysu region, 14 – in West Kazakhstan region, 17 – in Karaganda region, 16 – in Kostanay region, 2 – in Kyzylorda region, 3 – in Mangistau region, 5 – in Pavlodar region, 6 – in North Kazakhstan region, 1 – in Turkistan region, and 4 – in Ulytau region.

The total COVID-19 caseload countrywide is 1,392,259.

Meanwhile, 394 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection across the country.

Of them, 40 – in Nur-Sultan, 22 – in Almaty, 1 – in Abai region, 1 – in Almaty region, 3 – in Atyrau region, 14 – in Zhambyl region, 1 – in Zhetysu region, 66 – in West Kazakhstan region, 44 – in Karaganda region, 5 – in Ulytau region, 24 – in Mangistau region, 51 – in Pavlodar region, and 122 – in North Kazakhstan region.

The total number of recoveries in Kazakhstan has reached 1,364,155.