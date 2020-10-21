EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:13, 21 October 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan reports 156 daily recoveries from COVID-19

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has registered 29 new COVID-19 recoveries in the last 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

    Of 156 recent COVID-19 recoveries, 4 have been registered in Nur-Sultan, 7 – Almaty city, 3 – in Akmola region, 2 – in Aktobe region, 32 – in Atyrau region, 4 – in Karaganda region, 56 – in Kostanay region, 1 – in Kyzylorda region, 22 – in Mangistau region, 9 – in Pavlodar region, 14 – in North Kazakhstan region, and 2 – in Turkestan region.

    So far, a total of 105,301 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!