TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    12:01, 15 April 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan reports 15th coronavirus death

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – One more person died of the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, this time in Kostanay region, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    The victim was born in 1945.

    To date, the coronavirus infection claimed lives of 15 people across Kazakhstan.

    It should be noted that the total number of people infected with the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan stands at 1,267. 203 people have fully recovered from the infection and discharged from the hospitals.


