Kazakhstan reports 16 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hr

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan reported 16 new COVID-19 cases, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

3 new cases were recorded in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, 7 in the city of Almaty, 1 in Shymkent, 1 in Aktobe region, 1 in Almaty region, 1 in East Kazakhstan region, 1 in Kostanay region, 1 in North Kazakhstan region, bringing the country’s tally to 1,305,343.