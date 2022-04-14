EN
    08:05, 14 April 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan reports 16 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hr

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan reported 16 new COVID-19 cases, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

    3 new cases were recorded in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, 7 in the city of Almaty, 1 in Shymkent, 1 in Aktobe region, 1 in Almaty region, 1 in East Kazakhstan region, 1 in Kostanay region, 1 in North Kazakhstan region, bringing the country’s tally to 1,305,343.


