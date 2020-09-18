EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:50, 18 September 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan reports 16% rise in gold production

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Production of gold and silver has risen by 16% and 1%, respectively in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites energyprom.kz.

    The country has also reported increase in production of aluminum, copper and lead, thus, the production of the base precious and non-ferrous metals has amounted for 2.4 trillion tenge in 8 months of 2020.

    It is said that more than half of the total production of the base precious and non-ferrous metals in the country falls on two regions: East Kazakhstan region (576.4 billion tenge) with a 3.8% rise and Karaganda region (562.3 billion tenge) with a 13.4% rise compared to January-July of 2019.

    In January-August this year, unwrought aluminum and aluminum oxide production in physical term totaled over 1.1 million tons, 0.5% up than in the previous year.

    Refined raw copper output stands at 327.3 thousand tons.

    Production of gold in unwrought or other semi-manufactured forms as well as powder gold has amounted for 73 tons, an 11.3% rise. Of that, refined gold production has totaled 41.4 tons, rising by 15.5%.

    Unwrought and semi-manufactured silver production stands at 661.9 tons, including 653.8 tons of refined silver.


    Tags:
    Economy Kazakhstan для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!