10:12, 08 June 2020 | GMT +6
Kazakhstan reports 165 coronavirus-infected patients over past day
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Over the past day Kazakhstan has registered 165 patients diagnosed with coronavirus infection. The growth amounted to 1.3%, Kazinform reports referring to a special website coronavirus2020.kz.
Coronavirus-infected patients registered in the regions:
Nur-Sultan city - 24 (1.0%),
Almaty city – 32 (1.1%)
Atyrau region - 11 (0.9%),
Karaganda region - 18 (1.6%),
West Kazakhstan region - 13 (1.6%),
Shymkent city - 14 (1.5%),
Almaty region - 15 (3.5%),
Kyzylorda region - 4 (0.9%),
Mangistau region - 3 (0.9%),
East Kazakhstan region - 5 (2.7%),
Akmola region - 1 (0.6%),
Turkestan region - 5 (1.3%),
Kostanay region - 2 (1.0%),
Zhambyl region - 7 (1.7%),
Pavlodar region - 11 (4.3%).
To date, 12,859 cases of coronavirus infection are detected in the country. The number of Kazakhstanis recovered from the COVID-19 has increased to 7,376. The number of people died from the coronavirus infection is 56.