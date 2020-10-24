Kazakhstan reports 165 COVID-like pneumonia cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has recorded 165 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

52 patients have been released from pneumonia treatment after recovering from the disease and two people have died.

Since August 1, Kazakhstan has registered 36,732 cases of the COVID-like pneumonia. Of these, 28,442 people have fully recovered. The COVID-like pneumonia’s death toll is 393 countrywide.