Kazakhstan reports 18 daily COVID-19 and pneumonia deaths

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Healthcare Ministry updated the daily COVID-19 and COVID-19-like pneumonia death rates across the country, Kazinform reports.

According to the Health Ministry, 16 people have died of the coronavirus infection and two of COVID-19-like pneumonia in the country in the past 24 hours.

Notably, Kazakhstan has registered 931 cases of and 1,503 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.