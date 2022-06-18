EN
    12:27, 18 June 2022

    Kazakhstan reports 18 new COVID-19 cases

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan registered 18 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, Kazinform reports.

    According to the Ministry of Healthcare, as of Saturday, 17 people tested positive for the coronavirus infection in the country.

    Of them, seven cases were reported in capital city Nur-Sultan, eight – in Almaty, one in Akmola and one in Pavlodar regions.

    The total tally of COVID-19 cases across the country reached 1,305,935, with 1,292,141 having recovered.


