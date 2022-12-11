EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:07, 11 December 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan reports 180 fresh COVID-19 cases

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – A total of 1,849 people in Kazakhstan received treatment for the coronavirus infection as of December 11, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Of 1,849 COVID-19 patients, 1,586 are treated at home and 263 are at specialized healthcare facilities.

    7 COVID-19 patients are in serious condition, while 4 more are reportedly in critical condition. According to the ministry, 3 COVID-19 patients are on life support.

    In the past day Kazakhstan documented 180 new cases of the coronavirus infection.
    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!